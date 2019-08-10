Search

Narendra Modi to Bear Grylls: My upbringing does not allow me to take a life

Updated: Aug 10, 2019, 14:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent

This is the first time when Narendra Modi will feature alongside Grylls in the show 'Man vs Wild'

Narendra Modi to feature in 'Man vs Wild' opposite Bear Grylls. Pic/ANI screengrab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled one of the moments he experienced while he was shooting an episode of the television series 'Man Vs Wild' when adventurer Edward Micheal Grylls, also known as Bear Grylls appreciated his thought of not harming any animals as his "upbringing does not allow me to take a life."

While the promos of Discovery's exclusive show featuring Modi and adventure junkie Grylls have gone viral, the special edition is highly anticipated. Grylls was seen teaching the Prime Minister how to make a spear that he can use to protect himself in case they encounter a tiger. "You are the most important man in India and my job is to keep you alive. If a tiger comes, so this is your protection," Grylls said. Modi replied saying, "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on it (the spear) since you insist!"

On the other hand, when Grylls was asked whether the audience will get to see him and Narendra Modi eating any unpalatable food, he refuted that and said that the "Prime Minister is vegetarian". "Prime Minister is a vegetarian, so there was going to be no eating of grubs or anything like that. But in the wild, you can survive very well off berries, roots, plants and certainly, Prime Minister spent his younger years in the wild, so he was very comfortable with that. We ended up very cold and very wet but shared some beautiful Indian tea together in the end; that was a very special moment for me," the adventurer shared.

This is the first time when Modi will feature alongside Grylls in the show 'Man vs Wild'. The special episode will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be telecasted in 180 countries around the world.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

