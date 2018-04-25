Narendra Modi to interact with Karnataka candidates, leaders

A BJP statement said he would also speak to party workers and provide them "guidance" as they campaign for the polls to the 224-member assembly

Narendra Modi/ File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Karnataka BJP leaders via his mobile application on Thursday. He will also interact with elected members, office-bearers, and the party's candidates for the May 12 assembly polls.

A BJP statement said he would also speak to party workers and provide them "guidance" as they campaign for the polls to the 224-member assembly. Modi has often used modern technology to speak to BJP leaders and workers to push his government's and party's various campaigns, and had on Sunday interacted with its MPs and MLAs through his app over a variety of issues, including the ongoing 'gram swaraj' drive, which had started on April 14 and would continue till May 5.

The BJP is locked in a tough fight with the ruling Congress in Karnataka and is banking on Modi's charisma to help it come back to power in the state after five years.

Modi will start his campaign in the state from May 1 and is expected to address anywhere between 15-20 rallies, party sources said.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan From MP

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates