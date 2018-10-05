Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin meet for annual summit

national

Putin had a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister after his arrival here Thursday evening. Modi had hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi right, hugs Russian President Vladimir Putin before their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct 5, 2018/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met here Friday for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which they will deliberate on a host of bilateral, regional and global issues.

The summit began at Hyderabad House here this morning. "A relationship radiating warmth and affection! PM @narendramodi welcomed @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit continuing the series of fruitful engagements this year!" Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders at Hyderabad House.

A relationship radiating warmth and affection!



PM @narendramodi welcomed @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit continuing the series of fruitful engagements this year! #DruzbaDosti pic.twitter.com/KQQXrausdy — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) October 5, 2018

A number of agreements, including the crucial USD 5 billion S-400 air missile defence system deal, are expected to be signed later in the day. Putin had a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister after his arrival here Thursday evening. Modi had hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.

The Russian president, who leaves Friday evening, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever