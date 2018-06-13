Narendra Modi will be NDA's face in 2019, says Bihar Minister Prem Kumar

"PM Modi is the face of NDA and he will be the face of NDA in 2019, no one else," Prem Kumar told the media in a reply to a comment by JD-U leader Ashok Choudhary who said that Nitish Kumar will be projected by the ruling alliance

Nitish Kumar. Pic/PTI

BJP leader and Bihar Minister Prem Kumar on Tuesday rejected claims that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the NDA's face in the state in the next Lok Sabha polls, saying only Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be projected by the coalition.

"PM Modi is the face of NDA and he will be the face of NDA in 2019, no one else," Prem Kumar told the media in a reply to a comment by JD-U leader Ashok Choudhary who said that Nitish Kumar will be projected by the ruling alliance. Prem Kumar added: "One thing is certain. NDA will contest the polls under the leadership of Modi and Modi will be our face."

