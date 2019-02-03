Narendra Modi: Will inaugurate projects, foundations of which I lay today

national

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence that he will have the second term as Prime Minister after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing a gathering at Leh in Jammu and Kashmir after inaugurating several developmental projects.

"I have today inaugurated those projects whose foundation was laid by me earlier. I assure you that only I will come for the inauguration of the projects whose foundations have been laid by me today,"Â said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Targeting the Congress regimes for the alleged delay in the progress of the region, the Prime Minister said that the 'old culture'Â has changed under his government and underscored that he will be at the helm to continue the development.

"The country has left the old culture of 'dilly-dally' and 'diversion' and in the coming five years I will completely throw out this culture from the country,"Â asserted Prime Minister.

He added that the first instalment of the sum promised to farmers in the recently announced interim budget would soon reach the farmers without any delay.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20 in the Parliament on Friday, announced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which Rs 6,000 per annum would be directly transferred into the account of small and marginal farmers.

"The first instalment of Rs 2000 will soon reach the farmers who have less than 5 acres of land. I believe that most of the farmers in this region have less than 5 acres of land. I will send the guidelines to the state governments today only asking them to give the list and AADHAR number of the beneficiaries so that the first instalment would reach the farmers at earliest,"Â said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

