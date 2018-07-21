Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi's hug exposes his politics of hate: Congress

"Modi is mocking Rahul Gandhi's hug, which was given out of pure grace," Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill told media

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at Rahul Gandhi for hugging him during the no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, saying it "exposes his politics of hate".

"Modi is mocking Rahul Gandhi's hug, which was given out of pure grace," Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill told media.

"This completely exposes Modi's politics of hate," he said.

The Congress leader's remarks came soon after the Prime Minister, addressing a farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, mocked the Congress President for hugging him during the no confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Slamming Modi for hugging his then Pakistan counterpart Nawaz Sharif during his visit to Lahore in 2015, Shergill said: "If he can hug Pakistan's Prime Minister, then why cannot he show the same grace towards people of his own country?"

He also said that nation is fed up with Modi's event management style of politics and is, in fact, craving for a sound governance.

Hitting out at Modi, he said the Prime Minister "conveniently sidestepped vital issues raised by the Congress President", as he was "bereft of facts and statistics"d.

"Yesterday, when Modi faced questions from Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he seemed like a student who was facing a question paper in exam.

"It seemed like the question paper was on mathematics, but Modi's answers were of history," he said.

Attacking Modi over his promises to the farmers, Shergill said: "He had promised to improve lives of farmers, but instead ruined them with his ill-thought policies."

"Modi must answer why there is a 40 per cent rise in farmers' suicide cases in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh?"

