Nargis Fakhri goes de-glam as NGO worker in Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz

It's back to work for Nargis Fakhri, who has been in the news lately for dating American director and video editor, Matt Alonzo. The actor joined the second schedule of Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz, which is being shot in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

A far cry from her sexy image, Fakhri plays a de-glam NGO worker in the action thriller. Producer Rahul Mittra, who is also acting in the film, says, "Torbaaz revolves around children who are trained to become suicide bombers. Nargis' character looks after the refugee kids from Afghanistan. She will be filming some tough action scenes with Sanjay soon."

