Narinder Batra: We won't host 2026 CWG

New Delhi: There is no question of hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra said on Friday even as secretary general Rajeev Mehta reiterated that the prospect of doing so shall be one of the topics to be discussed at the meeting of the executive committee which is scheduled to be held on November 23.

Mehta had said on Thursday after a meeting between the IOA top brass and delegates from the Commonwealth Games Federation, who had come to New Delhi to convince the IOA not to go through with its threat to give the 2022 CWG a miss due to the omission of shooting, that India would, in fact, be interested in hosting the 2026 Games. "The withdrawal is still very much in discussion. So there is no question about hosting the Games," said Batra.



Narinder Batra

Mehta however, said that the topic of hosting will be discussed on Nov 23. "This was something that came up during the meeting and was never on the agenda beforehand," he said. The talk of giving the 2022 Birmingham CWG a miss was triggered by the fact that shooting, India’s major source of medals, was excluded.



Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever