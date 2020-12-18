Narsingh, Dahiya make early exits at individual World Cup

Narsingh Pancham Yadav's much-anticipated return to the mat after a four-year doping ban ended with a Qualification round defeat while Tokyo Olympics-bound Ravi Dahiya suffered a surprise opening-round loss at the individual World Cup, here.

Competing in 74kg, a category where India is yet to achieve a quota for the Tokyo Olympics, Narsingh fought tooth and nail before losing his opening round bout 9-10 to Germany's Osman Kubilay Cakici. Both Jitender Kinha and double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar feature in the same weight category.

The next few weeks will be interesting to see who among these three grapplers gets to compete in Olympic-qualification events. This event was skipped by Jitender as he is in the US for training along with star wrestler Bajrang Punia (65kg).

