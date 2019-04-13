Narsingh Yadav makes strong comeback; aims for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

other-sports

Nearly three years after being banned for failing a dope test before 2016 Rio Games, wrestler Narsingh Yadav is hoping to participate in Tokyo Olympics

India wrestler Narsingh Yadav interacts during a doping awareness programme at SAI, Kandivli yesterday. Pic/Sundari Iyer

Dope-tainted wrestler Narsingh Yadav still harbours dreams to be an Olympian. It's almost three years since Yadav was handed a four-year ban by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for failing a dope test three weeks before the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 74-kg wrestler had claimed that his food and drink were spiked by rivals during the national camp in Sonepat, Haryana, but a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry dismissed the theory recently, though the outcome of the case is still hanging in the balance. He now hopes everything can be wrapped up soon so that he can strive to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sad situation

"It is sad that even the government's premier investigating agency - CBI has taken almost three years to solve such a small case. I had appealed to the Delhi High Court to include this case in the their fast track court since it is a matter of the nation's pride as injustice had been done to an athlete who has won so many medals. But across the last three-four hearings, they are still seeking time to solve my case.

My four-year ban ends only next year, but I am confident that I have done no wrong and if I can get the remainder of the ban lifted in time, I can qualify and win a quota for Tokyo," said Narsingh, who was the special guest at a doping awareness programme for young athletes organised by the Sports Authority of India's at their complex in Kandivli yesterday.

Tough times

The last three years have been very tough on him, said Yadav. "I lost all my sponsors. I had no money left even for training. I work for the Maharashtra Police [Assistant Commissioner of Police] but it's tough to work and train simultaneously.

There have been times when I've asked myself if I will ever compete at the highest level again, but my wife Shilpi has supported me throughout. She is also a wrestler and understands what I am going through. A sportsperson's career is short and had the verdict been out, it would've made my life a lot easier," added Narsingh, who still manages to train for nearly seven hours every day. "I train in the morning [6-9am], then go to work and return home to train again in the evening [4.30 to 8pm]. Wrestling is my life. I cannot do anything else."

