Naseeruddin Shah is enjoying lockdown with William Shakespeare

Naseeruddin Shah is spending time by doing what he likes the most — catching up on the plays of William Shakespeare. The veteran actor says he can stay indoors for days on end. He has been devouring classics and writing.

Naseer is also helping in the household chores much to wife Ratna Pathak Shah's surprise. He had stopped stepping into the kitchen after marriage decades ago. Now, he is brushing up on his rusty cooking skills.

"I am one of those people who can stay at home and enjoy a lot of indoor. I am watching movies, reading books. I have started helping in the kitchen that I kind of stopped after marriage. I did not cook for a long time. I am reading a couple of plays of Shakespeare to my son. We are spending quality time," the veteran actor told IANS.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news