Naseeruddin Shah: Let Sushant Singh Rajput rest in peace, the level of debate is getting juvenile

After the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, there have been multiple debates and discussions on news channels and social media about nepotism, groupism, and even how unfair the Hindi film industry has been at times. Almost every actor and filmmaker has spoken something about this tragedy.

And in his recent interview with Film Companion, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah stated how the late actor should be left alone and why the debate is getting more and more juvenile. He said, "One can only hope for that though the level of the debate is getting more and more juvenile and I see it as completely unnecessary. Why are we washing our dirty underwear in public? Why are actors who have been content now complaining they are not on posters?"

He added, "Why are actors who didn't get a certain film complaining they didn't get it? They didn't get it. There are so many actors who didn't get it. If everyone of us starts enumerating out complaints, the film industry will seem like the worst place on earth. And I daresay that is true of any industry. First of all I hope this poor Sushant is laid to rest and people just leave him alone."

Talking about the OTT platform and how it has the ability to change things for content, he gave his opinion and stated, "And my hope is that people will realise the futility of block-busting, seeti inducing applause inducing, coin throwing kind of movies because that is probably not going to happen anymore. It's going to be very interesting to see what kind of reaction a Salman Khan film gets on the OTT platform."

He continued, "People watching alone at home, will they still throw coins at the screen? No they won't. It's a fever that infects everybody." Shah is now gearing up for Amazon Prime Video's web series, Bandish Bandits.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Anil Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Randeep Hooda Wish Naseeruddin Shah On His 70th Birthday

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news