Naseeruddin Shah opens up on CAA; says Anupam Kher shouldn't be taken seriously

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is known to speak his mind. He doesn't mince words and isn't afraid to say what's what. And that's exactly how he was in a candid chat where he spoke about being angry about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), why he thinks Deepika Padukone's popularity won't be affected after her show of support for the students of JNU, and why he thinks Anupam Kher is a clown.

In an interview with The Wire, Naseeruddin Shah said, "I don't have a birth certificate. I cannot produce one. Does that mean we are all going to be excluded? I do not need any reassurances that Muslims don't need to worry. I am not worried. If living here for 70 years does not prove me to be an Indian, I don't know what does. I am not afraid, I am not anxious, I am angry that such a law has been imposed on us."

Calling Anupam Kher a sycophant and a clown, Shah emphasised that he needn't be taken too seriously when it comes to his stance on CAA. "Anupam Kher has been very vocal. I don't think he needs to be taken seriously. He is a clown. Any number of his contemporaries from NSD and FTII can attest to his sycophantic nature. It's in his blood, he can't help it," said Shah.

Coming to Deepika Padukone and her recent visit to the JNU campus after the brutal attack on the students, Shah said, "You have to laud the courage of a girl like Deepika who is in the top... and yet takes a step like this. Let us see how she takes this. She'll lose a few endorsements, sure. Will that impoverish her? Will that lessen her popularity?"

Naseeruddin Shah also emphasised how he needn't be reminded of his responsibilities, and how the 'film industry has always pandered to those in power.'

