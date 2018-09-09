Naseeruddin Shah to launch book on Urdu poets of Delhi
Naseeruddin Shah will launch the book "Beloved Delhi- A Mughal City And Her Greatest Poets", written by Delhi based-debutant author Saif Mahmood
National Award-winning veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah will launch the book "Beloved Delhi- A Mughal City And Her Greatest Poets", written by Delhi based-debutant author Saif Mahmood, here on September 17.
Apart from the discussion on the book between Naseeruddin and lyricist Kausar Munir, there will be a photographic presentation by Anant Raina, read a statement.
At the event, Delhi will be showcased, being the seat of Urdu poetry, describing famous locations that have spawned great works featured in the book.
Mehmood is a lawyer and activist who loves Urdu poetry.
