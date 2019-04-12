Nat school chess: City lad Hriday wins bronze
Hriday, a seventh Grade student of DY Patil International School, Worli started with a FIDE Rating of 1594, and finished with seven points out of nine games
Hriday Sheth
Mumbai youngster Hriday Sheth clinched bronze in U-13 Open category of the AICF 8th National School Open chess championship in Chhattisgarh recently. Hriday, a seventh Grade student of DY Patil International School, Worli started with a FIDE Rating of 1594, and finished with seven points out of nine games.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
MS Dhoni fined 50 percent of match fees for umpiring outburst