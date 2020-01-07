Natasa Stankovic and beau Hardik Pandya step out for dinner with family

Bollywood beauty Natasa Stankovic and ace cricketer Hardik Pandya surprised the whole world when they announced their engagement in the new year. Pandya proposed to DJ Wale Babu fame actress Natasa on a yacht and made their relationship official. Check out this video of Hardik Pandya proposing to Natasa:

View this post on Instagram Forever yes ðÂ¥°ðÂÂÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @hardikpandya93 A post shared by ðÂÂÂNataša StankoviÄÂðÂÂÂ (@natasastankovic__) onJan 1, 2020 at 4:42am PST

Recently, Natasa and Hardik stepped out for a quiet dinner with the former's family. They visited a popular restaurant in BKC in Bandra, Mumbai, and posed together for the shutterbugs. Check out their photos below:

Natasa looked pretty in a pair of flared jeans and a grey sweater top, while Hardik Pandya was blinged up in a silver shirt and slim jeans.

Hardik Pandya went down on one knee to propose to his ladylove and was well-prepared for the big moment. There were flowers, a cake and musicians singing romantic Bollywood songs. In fact, Hardik, too, tried his hand at singing!

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was among the first to comment on Hardik's pictures saying, "Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless." Actress Nityami Shirke reacted to Natasa's engagement photos by saying, "Omg Natasha!! Biggest congratulations to you both love always!" Actress Adah Sharma, too, congratulated the couple saying, "Natasaaaaaa congrats to both of u."

On the work front, Natasa Stankovic was last seen on the telly as a contestant on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with ex-boyfriend Aly Gony. She was recently seen in the film The Body in a special dance number.

