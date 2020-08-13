Natasa Stankovic shares first pictures of her baby boy: 'When I hold you, life makes sense'

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actor Natasa Stankovic have been sharing some amazing and adorable pictures of their young one on their Instagram accounts ever since they have embraced parenthood. From announcing the birth of their child to sharing the first glimpse of their new-born son, the couple has shared everything on social media.

Recently, Natasa shared a picture featuring her baby boy from the hospital on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Natasa can be seen holding her baby donning a multicoloured, broad-sleeved shirt and a pair of blue denims. The loving gaze of Natasa grabs our attention. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings (sic)".

Before this, the Serbian-actress had shared a picture of her boys and had called them her world. Natasa posted an Instagram picture where she is seen along with her fiancé, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. While Hardik cradles their newborn son, Natasha sits in the foreground of the frame holding a bouquet of red roses. "My family (heart emoji) my (world emoji) @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys (sic)", she wrote alongside the picture.

On July 30, 2020, Hardik Pandya took to social media site Instagram to share the first photo of his and Natasa's baby. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

View this post on Instagram We are blessed with our baby boy âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¾ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) onJul 30, 2020 at 3:03am PDT

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shocked the world when they announced their engagement to the world on New Year's Day 2020. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic both took to Instagram to share posts that they were engaged. He shared a picture with Natasa and wrote, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

On May 31, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a photo along with his pregnant wife Natasa and had a wonderful announcement. Hardik wrote, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news