Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party: Natasha Poonawalla makes a glitzy appearance

Pic courtesy/ Shadab Khan and Yogen Shah

Pic courtesy/ Shadab Khan and Yogen Shah

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla attended the glitzy celebration party for the newly-weds Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on March, 10, 2019. Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on March 09, 2019, in the presence of their family and friends. The newly-married couple's wedding was attended by various celebs from business, politics, Bollywood, and sports worlds. The lovebirds, who are childhood friends, got married in a lavish ceremony at the Jio World Centre, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

A grand party was thrown by the Ambanis to welcome the newlywed couple the Jio World Centre which saw a host of Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons come together under the same roof. Natasha Poonawalla aced the classy ballroom gown look with elegance and poise. She was seen in a blush pink flowy gown detailed with a wine colour ribbon around her bust and waist. Her royal gown also had dainty floral patterns of dark wine red and pink to compliment the blush gown.

The classy Poonawalla also had a jewel-studded butterfly bracelet and a metallic clutch to compliment her fairy tale outfit. This Mumbai socialite knows how to make an appearance with her stunning outfit and enticing personality.

