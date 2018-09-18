National Award winners get crazy in love

bollywood

Following Lust Stories, four filmmakers, including Mahesh Manjrekar, Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan and Aniruddh Roy Choudhury unite for an anthology film

Mahesh Manjrekar and Priyadarshan

After Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee came together to create Lust Stories for Netflix, another anthology film by four National Awardwinning directors is in the pipeline. Produced by Ratan Jain's Venus and Suchchanda Chatterjee, this venture — also banking on the themes of love and lust — will see Mahesh Manjrekar, Pradeep Sarkar, Priyadarshan and Aniruddh Roy Choudhury join hands.

A trade source tells mid-day that the offering, titled The Invisible Mask, will enjoy a 40-minute runtime. "The directors will shoot across India, in cities including Kolkata, Pondicherry, Chennai, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi."

Confirming the news, Manjrekar says, "The stories are based on relationships, but the aspects of it that are tricky. It's not a simple love story. Pre-production work has kicked off, and we will be casting actors from across India."

Priyadarshan reveals the shooting for his portion will commence in 10 days. "All the four stories will deal with being cheated in love. My story revolves around a young man and an older woman. Suchchanda and I have written its screenplay. Aditya Seal and Pooja Kumar have been roped in to act in it."

This venture will mark his second offering for the OTT platform. "I had directed a 90-minute digital movie called Sometimes for Netflix. It dealt with AIDS." Sarkar too confirmed his association in the project.

