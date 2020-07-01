Search

National Doctor's Day 2020: Mumbai Police pays humble tribute, Tweeple celebrate their selfless service

Updated: Jul 01, 2020, 17:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

July 1st marks the birth and death anniversary of former chief minister of West Bengal Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who was a renowned physician

Mumbai Police's special tribute on National Doctor's Day.Pic/Instagram Mumbai Police
Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day to honour doctors and the medical professionals for their selfless service to the people. Amid coronavirus pandemic, the importance of doctors has increased manifolds as they are leading India's fight against the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a beautiful video of doctors treating patients and said that doctors are exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19.

In order to honour and show their appreciation towards doctors and healthcare workers, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday took to social media to pay humble tributes on the special day. Breaking the age-old saying that 'not all superheroes wear capes', Mumbai Police shared a picture featuring a doctor's apron next to Superman and Batman's capes along with Captain America's shield and Ironman's helmet hanging next to it.

Here's what Mumbai Police shared:

The police wrote, "The doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero's cape" and used the hashtag #NationalDoctorsDay.

Since being shared, the post garnered over nearly 10,000 likes. Hundreds of netizens took to the comments section extend a 'Thank You' note to doctors for their selfless service.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the doctors. "Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best," he tweeted.

Several netizens took to the micro-blogging site and said that they were proud and thankful to the doctors for their continuous efforts to serve them. Thanking doctors, the Ministry of Health tweeted, "Your hard work, dedication and courage are truly appreciated."

While Padma Vibhushan awardee Sadhguru said, "At great personal cost, doctors of this Nation are demonstrating extraordinary commitment to our wellbeing."

Doctors-Day-Infographic
Infographics: Atul Jain

Here's how Tweeple celebrated National Doctor's Day:

World-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art sculpture to pay rich tributes to the doctors. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared a picture of his artwork. "We salute the doctors for saving our lives," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses via video conferencing. Thanking the nurses, the Wayanad MP said, "We do not say this enough to you, but you make us very proud, especially during this time. We thank you for your services. You are the representatives of our country and you are doing us proud. It is an honour to interact with you."

Why National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1?

July 1 marks the birth and death anniversary of former chief minister of West Bengal Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr. Roy was a renowned physician and in his honour that the day is celebrated as National Doctor's Day.

