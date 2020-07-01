National Doctor's Day 2020: Mumbai Police pays humble tribute, Tweeple celebrate their selfless service

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day to honour doctors and the medical professionals for their selfless service to the people. Amid coronavirus pandemic, the importance of doctors has increased manifolds as they are leading India's fight against the global pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a beautiful video of doctors treating patients and said that doctors are exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19.

India salutes our doctors- exceptional care givers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19. #doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/WsWroXjVpO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2020

In order to honour and show their appreciation towards doctors and healthcare workers, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday took to social media to pay humble tributes on the special day. Breaking the age-old saying that 'not all superheroes wear capes', Mumbai Police shared a picture featuring a doctor's apron next to Superman and Batman's capes along with Captain America's shield and Ironman's helmet hanging next to it.

The police wrote, "The doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero's cape" and used the hashtag #NationalDoctorsDay.

We all know the sacrifices & courage our Doctors have shown in these difficult times.Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best. A humble request to all citizens to adhere to their protocols & make it easier for them #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/sRShz6OeOD — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 1, 2020

Since being shared, the post garnered over nearly 10,000 likes. Hundreds of netizens took to the comments section extend a 'Thank You' note to doctors for their selfless service.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the doctors. "Words can’t describe what their efforts mean to us.I just want to wish them the best," he tweeted.

A huge thanks to all the doctors for being on the frontline in this fight against #COVID19. Your hard work, dedication and courage are truly appreciated. #SwasthaBharat #HealthForAll pic.twitter.com/6XQLo6RSUl — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) July 1, 2020

Several netizens took to the micro-blogging site and said that they were proud and thankful to the doctors for their continuous efforts to serve them. Thanking doctors, the Ministry of Health tweeted, "Your hard work, dedication and courage are truly appreciated."



While Padma Vibhushan awardee Sadhguru said, "At great personal cost, doctors of this Nation are demonstrating extraordinary commitment to our wellbeing."



At great personal cost, doctors of this Nation are demonstrating extraordinary commitment to our wellbeing. This #NationalDoctorsDay, we salute your services & your dedication towards a phenomenal responsibility. –Sg #Doctorsday2020 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) July 1, 2020

This #NationalDoctorsDay, we honour Bharat Ratna awardee & former CM of West Bengal Bidhan Chandra Roy for his immense contributions towards Nation-building. We salute every doctor and healthcare worker who is battling hard to save our Nation during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/wf9V1FyKIU — Congress (@INCIndia) July 1, 2020

Not just today but everyday we should celebrate the spirit of our doctors and health care workers. Thank you for your commitment towards helping so many people. I salute your spirit and dedication. #NationalDoctorsDay ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 1, 2020

In this #COVIDãÂÂÂÂ¼19 pandemic, it has been more than 100 days that they are selflessly serving the people, society & Nation, without taking any rest & like a true warrior!

I salute all the doctors for their dedication, commitment, sacrifices, service on #NationalDoctorsDay ! pic.twitter.com/C5arPyCMiA — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 1, 2020

Doctors, they are often given a god-like status in our countryðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³

The #NationalDoctorsDay is celebrated on July 1 to honour the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Good wishes to all the doctors and the ones in making!âÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/wFrSgo9N2D — Nikita DubeyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@niki_niki_shots) July 1, 2020

World-renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art sculpture to pay rich tributes to the doctors. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik shared a picture of his artwork. "We salute the doctors for saving our lives," he tweeted.

On National #DoctorsDay .Our respect and gratitude to all the doctors who working tirelessly to save our lives . Sharing one of my SandArt. #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/f9yEZklT38 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 1, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with nurses via video conferencing. Thanking the nurses, the Wayanad MP said, "We do not say this enough to you, but you make us very proud, especially during this time. We thank you for your services. You are the representatives of our country and you are doing us proud. It is an honour to interact with you."

Watch: In conversation with nurses on the Covid19 crisis. #WeSaluteHealthHeroes https://t.co/FF5B9CHsGt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 1, 2020

Why National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1?

July 1 marks the birth and death anniversary of former chief minister of West Bengal Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. Dr. Roy was a renowned physician and in his honour that the day is celebrated as National Doctor's Day.

