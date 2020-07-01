Search

National Doctor's Day 2020: Here are some beautiful portraits of doctors from across the globe

Updated: Jul 01, 2020, 19:55 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

From calling them heroes to thanking them for saving lives of people, Twitterati heaped praises on the medical fraternity

Haidar al-Bahrani, a 35-year-old nurse on the frontlines treating patients of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, poses for a picture while on break. Picture/AFP
On National Doctor's Day 2020, social media was flooded with heartfelt posts and messages thanking doctors for their selfless service. From celebrities to politicians alike, doctors have been lauded by everyone for leading the fight against coronavirus.

In order to show their appreciation towards doctors and healthcare workers, netizens took to social media with the hashtag, #NationalDoctorsDay trending throughout the day. From calling them heroes to thanking them for saving lives, Twitterati heaped praises on the medical fraternity.

Here are some of the tweets:

Doctors not only in India but across the globe are leading the fight against the deadly coronavirus. While they are celebrated today, here are some of the beautiful portraits of doctors and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to fight the global pandemic.

Doctors-Brazil

A combination of pictures shows healthcare workers without their mask posing for a picture at a hospital set up at a sports gym in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state in Brazil.

Doctors-Mexico

This beautiful collage of pictures shows female healthcare workers posing for pictures after their work shift at the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Atizapan in Mexico.

Doctors-South-Korea

Nurses in South Korea stick bandages on their faces to protect against painful sores incurred while wearing full protective suits for hours.

