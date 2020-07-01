National Doctor's Day 2020: Here are some beautiful portraits of doctors from across the globe

Haidar al-Bahrani, a 35-year-old nurse on the frontlines treating patients of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, poses for a picture while on break. Picture/AFP

On National Doctor's Day 2020, social media was flooded with heartfelt posts and messages thanking doctors for their selfless service. From celebrities to politicians alike, doctors have been lauded by everyone for leading the fight against coronavirus.

In order to show their appreciation towards doctors and healthcare workers, netizens took to social media with the hashtag, #NationalDoctorsDay trending throughout the day. From calling them heroes to thanking them for saving lives, Twitterati heaped praises on the medical fraternity.

Here are some of the tweets:

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear PPE kits. #NationalDoctorsDay — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) July 1, 2020

To all doctors and health care professionals who have worked tirelessly over the last few months taking care of us, thank you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ.#NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/O18zd1BT1T — UNICEF India (@UNICEFIndia) July 1, 2020

Life is precious,

Every life is important.

We pray for your good health on this wonderful day.

Happy Doctor's Day#NationalDoctorsDay #MentalHealthMyk #Doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/MJq99IDKlz — Ashish Agarwal (@ashishagarwal_9) July 1, 2020

Actions always speak louder than words. The best way to THANK ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ and appreciate all the doctors and healthcare workers out there is by wearing Masks and keeping yourself and everyone around you safe. Spread love and not the virus âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #nationaldoctorsday #thankyou ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Ting pic.twitter.com/PUMUXMEEeQ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 1, 2020

Thankful to all the doctors who've personally helped me recover from the injuries that come with being a professional athlete. Owe a lot to everyone that helps keep us in top shape. #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/9x3bWhbUUE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2020

#NationalDoctorsDay

Special thanks to all the Doctors of the Nation. They are the real heroes.

Because during this pandemic, they have shown immense strength, virtue and courage, even risking their lives to treat us. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#doctorsday2020 pic.twitter.com/bO68VGB8zT — Hirakjyoti Haloi (@Hirakjy76266082) July 1, 2020

Doctors not only in India but across the globe are leading the fight against the deadly coronavirus. While they are celebrated today, here are some of the beautiful portraits of doctors and healthcare workers who are risking their lives to fight the global pandemic.

A combination of pictures shows healthcare workers without their mask posing for a picture at a hospital set up at a sports gym in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo state in Brazil.

This beautiful collage of pictures shows female healthcare workers posing for pictures after their work shift at the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Atizapan in Mexico.

Nurses in South Korea stick bandages on their faces to protect against painful sores incurred while wearing full protective suits for hours.

