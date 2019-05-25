National Investigation Agency files charge sheet in Sikh militancy case

national

His interrogation led to the arrest of Mohiuddin Siddiqui a few days later and the case was subsequently taken over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), it said

The National Investigation Agency Friday filed a charge sheet in a case related to alleged attempts to revive Sikh militancy with the ultimate objective of creating a separate 'Khalistan State'.

The Maharashtra ATS had registered a case in this regard in December last year, following which one Harpal Singh Naik from Pune was arrested, the NIA said in a press note. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) found a firearm and five bullets from Naik.

Investigations revealed Singh, Siddiqui and wanted accused Gurjeet Singh Nijjar entered into a criminal conspiracy to commit a terrorist act for the formation 'Khalistan State'.

They, thereby, threatened the security, integrity and sovereignty of India and have been making attempts to revive Sikh militancy, the investigating agency said.

The accused used to post adulatory videos and images of militants like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Jagtar Singh Hawara (a militant convicted for assassination of Beant Singh, former chief minister of Punjab).

Besides these, the accused used to share images and videos of 1984 Operation Blue Star, pro-Khalistani posts related to Babbar Khalsa International with the sole intention of motivating vulnerable Sikh youths and others to join the Khalistan movement in India. It also came to light that wanted accused Nijjar, a native of Punjab and presently in Cyprus, is the main conspirator of this case.

