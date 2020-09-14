National Nutrition Month: What is your score on the Protein Report Card?

Celebrating the National Nutrition Month, Right to Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative, launched Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and improve their nutritional intake.

This Protein Report Card is designed to help people understand if their protein consumption is adequate or requires immediate intervention. People looking to receive their own Protein Report Card this nutrition month can log-on to the freely available Protein-O-Meter (Protein calculator tool) and access their customised Protein Report Card.

The launch of the programme is a direct result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recommendations of introducing nutrition cards to increase awareness in India. The Prime Minister had shared this recommendation August 30, 2020, keeping in mind the importance of focusing on quality and nutritious food intake, along with increasing awareness regarding this topic in the country, especially among the younger generation and students.

This is a step to address the gap of self-assessment and awareness. The Report Card can be generated by visiting the online site, wherein alongside a detailed breakup of protein consumed, it will also recommend protein-rich whole foods that can be included in your daily diet to eliminate any gaps in protein consumption.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal asserted that the focus on nutrition must be instilled early on in life - starting interventions in schools and at home and catalyzed by government efforts. "An asset like the Protein Report Card is a significant tool that citizens may use to take charge of their health and wellbeing, which is now more critical than it has ever been. It is important to increase awareness about quality food intake and embedding this value into the country's education curriculum as a starting point towards nutrition security for India's future generations."

"Starting National Nutrition Month this year, the Protein Report Card will continue to reiterate the importance of focusing on monitoring our food intake and making better food choices for overall better nutrition, especially among the growing generation of India", said Dr. Suresh Itapu, Nutraceutical Expert, Director - NutriTech India, Supporter of the Right To Protein initiative

It will help Indians monitor their protein intake and help focus on nutritious food consumption from time to time considering the fact that although protein awareness exists among citizens, there is low knowledge of protein sources which is causing poor protein consumption in Indian households (India's Protein Paradox Study, 2020). This study also draws attention to the responsibility of educational institutions in creating awareness among students and parents about adequate protein consumption.

Dr. Itapu added, "Such recommendations from India's Protein Paradox study are key pillars of building a general understanding and awareness about adequate protein consumption and complete nutrition in India."

The Report Card can be generated by visiting www.righttoprotein.com

