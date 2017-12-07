Navi Mumbai Bank Heist: Burglar's calls prostitute gets the entire gang caught

The recent Bank heist at Sanpada had everyone shocked and wondering how these criminals got away with all that loot. But with the cops hot on their tails it wasn’t long until they got caught

CCTV grab of one of the thieves

What really broke open the case for the cops was one call. While the accused were digging the tunnel, they all made sure that their cell phones were switched off and conversed on walkie-talkies so that the cops could not track them down. But one of them committed the mistake of switching on his mobile while escaping with the loot as per reports by the Times of India.

As per the police, it was this call that one of the criminals made to a sex worker to inform her that he would be coming to meet her that led to a breakthrough in the case. As per sources, the man made the call from a car that was parked outside the bank, just as they were escaping with the loot. The police said that the thieves had always kept their mobile phones in a rented apartment in Ulve and communicated using a walkie-talkie when they came to the store to continue digging the tunnel.

On checking the mobile dump data from the localities near the bank they zeroed in on the burglar’s phone number and then tracked down the sex worker whom he called. A team of police personnel reached her house and interrogated her. She told them that she was a sex worker and that the accused was her regular client. She then went on to tell them his identity and address in Govandi.

The police then nabbed him when he was going to meet one of his accomplices at Ghatkopar metro station. But the five gang members managed to give the police the slip and were finally caught after a five-kilometer chase

