Navi Mumbai catches up with COVID-19 with 3,000 tests every day

Navi Mumbai residents get tested for COVID-19. The civic body has also set up its own lab which is waiting for ICMR's nod to start operations

As promised by the newly appointed municipal commissioner, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ramped up testing in the past 15 days. From 400 tests per day, the number has gone up to 3,000 tests, including rapid antigen tests — resulting in a massive decrease in the Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

The corporation's own lab is also ready to conduct tests and is waiting for ICMR's nod.

Navi Mumbai, one of the major cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has witnessed a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in June 2020 after the relaxation of the lockdown.

The city was put in lockdowns of various intensity between June 26 and July 19, its civic commissioner Annasaheb Misal was replaced by Abhijeet Bangar on July 14 with the agenda of tackling the growing infection. Amid low testing, COVID-19 was spreading fast.

Focus on micro hotspots

"Rapid antigen tests began in Navi Mumbai on July 16. Now we are conducting 3,000 tests per day," said an NMMC official.

"In 15 days, we have conducted 16,320 tests and the number will increase every day," he added.

Another relief for the city is the massive decrease in the TPR in the 15-day period. According to NMMC data, the TPR on July 15 was 55 per cent. With increased testing, it has improved to 22.06 per cent. A low TPR indicates adequate testing. To further reduce it, the NMMC will now trace 22 to 24 close contacts of every positive case.

Currently, Navi Mumbai has total 16,107 COVID-19 cases, out of which 4,818 are active. Its recovery rate is 67 per cent, while 431 deaths have brought the mortality rate to 2.67 per cent.

"We are especially focusing on 46 micro Corona hotspots which we have identified and put under lockdown till August 31. We are testing each person with co-morbidities and keeping a special list of such residents and following up with them," said Abhijeet Bangar, NMMC commissioner.

"This effort is to reduce the mortality rate, we all have resolved to bring it down from 2.67 per cent to 0," he added. "Our own lab is also ready to test 1,000 samples per day, and is awaiting the nod from ICMR," he added.

