Navi Mumbai: Ceiling at Vashi's Raghuleela Mall collapses, no casualties reported

Jul 24, 2018, 17:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A part of the ceiling in Vashi's Raguleela Mall which is one of the prime centres of attraction collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. There was no report of any casualty or injury

Picture/ Anuraag Kamble

A part of the ceiling in Vashi's Raguleela Mall which is one of the prime centres of attraction collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. There was no report of any casualty or injury. The mall is flocked by thousands of people every day for shopping during the weekends and festivities.

"Panic gripped when a part of the ceiling fell down at around 12:25 pm. Security officials have asked people who were inside Raghuleela Mall to stay inside their shops," an eyewitness told as reported in Latestly.

It is not clear whether the collapse has anything to do with heavy rains in the city. Further details were awaited.

