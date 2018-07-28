Navi Mumbai: High Court asks CIDCO to stay construction in Nerul

"It also said that only 1.50 ha was reserved for real estate development. RTI has revealed that CIDCO has issued commencement approval for residential development in around 12 ha," said activist Sunil Agrawal

The High Court has asked CIDCO to stay work on real estate activities within a plot reserved for a golf course in Nerul, till all issues raised by environmentalists are considered by it. The plot originally had 34ha reserved for an 18-hole golf course and 1.5ha for real estate. However, the contractor (Mistry) has got work commencement approval of 12ha and 3.55ha, against an HC order. The HC has asked the commencement approval be cancelled.

As per an RTI query, CIDCO made an agreement with Mistry Construction in 2009 for a golf course. But in 2016, the agreement of lease was modified to increase the built up area from 8.875 ha to 28.875 ha. The HC had in 2016 mentioned that CIDCO knew about a court order that real estate development was permitted to make the golf course viable, but first it had to be prepared.

"It also said that only 1.50 ha was reserved for real estate development. RTI has revealed that CIDCO has issued commencement approval for residential development in around 12 ha," said activist Sunil Agrawal. The HC also said this calls for an enquiry. CIDCO PRO Mohan Ninawe said, "I don't know whether we've granted permission or about court orders. I have to check the matter."

