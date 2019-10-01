Navi Mumbai: Kharghar residents celebrate Gandhi Jayanti in a unique way

The people of Kharghar Sector 18 and 19 are getting together to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2 at 11 in a unique way. They are organizing a major function in the open space left by the reclamation of the large pond that used to exist there at the front of Dream Heights and Kesar Symphony buildings.

The citizens have planned for a poster and banner competition on the theme of saving the natural environment around them. Skits and short speeches by environmentalists are also planned. This is to increase the awareness of people to save their natural resources and keep the city clean and green. Also, they will be celebrating the Jalshakti Abhiyaan that prime minister Narendra Modi has initiated all over the country, under which ponds are seen as a critical element for its success. Residents of Kharghar have been demanding the large pond that exists among them be saved and restored to maintain the environmental balance as well as serve as a good source of water for various purposes including recharge of the underground water table that has depleted. Citizens will also take out a peaceful march around their neighbourhood as well as form a human chain to make their demand clear.

The preparation of this event has been going on for a few weeks with residents running a campaign on social media and a door to door campaign covering all societies and schools around their neighbourhood. They expect to see more than 500 people, including women and children attend this gathering.

