Navi Mumbai: Local train derails near Thane on Trans-Harbour line

Two coaches of Thane-Vashi local train derails between Thane and Airoli stations. Pic Rajendra B Aklekar

Two coaches of Thane-Vashi local train have derailed between Thane and Airoli stations. The incident occurred at about 7 pm. No injury to any passengers reported. Up and Dn trans-harbour line traffic suspended temporarily. Restoration work of re-railing the coaches on. This is the second train derailment of the day raising question mark over Central Railway's maintenance practices.

While the first incident occurred in the wee hours on Sunday when two wagons of an "army special" train derailed near Thane when it was crossing over from the 5th line to the fast line, disrupting services on the other lines till it was restored by 5 am.

The morning incident led to the cancellation of the mega block that was supposed to happen on the mainline and the army's good train was sidelined at Mulund yard. There were train delays in the initial part of the day due to the incident.

Central Railway's Mumbai division has already been under scanner due to delay in opening the crucial Mumbai-Pune rail link which has been shut in an unprecedented manner for over a week. A Central Railway spokesperson said that the damage to the sector has been extensive.

Thane-Vashi line via Airoli is called Trans Harbour line.

