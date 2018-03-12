Navi Mumbai lottery dealer found murdered in his shop

He had called his brothers just an hour before they found him lying in a pool of blood in the shop



Sanjay Patil, 35, had made a living out of luck by selling lottery tickets for nearly a decade. But fate dealt him a cruel hand on Friday night, when his brothers found him lying a pool of blood at his lottery centre in Kalamboli.

Sanjay lived with five brothers at Road Pali Village, and had started his online lottery centre at a shop on rent at Mahavir Plaza in 2009. In November 2017, he bought the shop and continued to run his lottery business there. On March 9, he left a missed call on his brother Pradip's number around 11.15 pm. "It was our regular practice; he would give me a missed call, and I'd call him back. That night, he had called later than usual," said Pradip Patil, adding, "He told me he was coming home in 10 minutes. When I questioned him about the delay, he said there was a puncture in his motorcycle's tyre, and he was going to Palmvihar to patch it up."

The family got worried when Sanjay hadn't returned by 12.15 am. Two of his brothers ventured out in search of Sanjay. "My brother and I first checked the auto garage at Palmvihar, but the mechanic told us that Sanjay hadn't arrived there. So, we went to the lottery centre," said Pradip. "When we reached the lottery centre, we found the shutter had been lowered partly, and the light was switched off. We switched on the light and found our brother in a pool of blood," he recalled.

They took Sanjay to MGM Hospital for post-mortem. The Kalamboli police registered an FIR against unidentified persons. The family has no idea who might have attacked Sanjay.

"The deceased had severe injury to the head. There were blood stains on the walls of the lottery centre, which indicate there was retaliation by the deceased," said Kondiram Popere, senior PI at Kalamboli police station. "We have registered a case under IPC Section 302 (murder). There are CCTV cameras around the lottery centre, and we are going through the footage."

