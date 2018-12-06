Navi Mumbai Metro brings Howrah Bridge to Mumbai

national

The third phase will connect Pendhar and Taloja MIDC and the fourth one will provide connectivity between Khandeshwar and Navi Mumbai Airport near Panvel

Part of the Metro's elevated corridor is being developed on the lines of Howrah Bridge

Part of the Navi Mumbai Metro's elevated corridor from Nilje to Kalamboli will look like a replica of Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge after the structure gets completely fixed in the next couple of days. With this, the project will also inch closer to completion, as trains for it are scheduled to arrive next month. Central Railway sources said trains would be stopped between 9.50am and 12.50pm today for fixing the cage-like structure.

Deepak Hartalkar, superintending engineer, Navi Mumbai Metro, said, "Work on the elevated corridor is almost complete, 68 per cent of the stations are ready and 50 per cent work on the signal system is complete. Once we finish work on the elevated corridor and tracks, trial runs will start. Then we will approach the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for clearances." Sources said the Metro would be opened up around March 2020.

The Navi Mumbai Metro project has been divided into four phases. The first one, which approximately costs R3063.63 crore, starts from Belapur railway station and continues till Pendhar. The second phase stretches from Khandeshwar to Taloja MIDC. The third phase will connect Pendhar and Taloja MIDC and the fourth one will provide connectivity between Khandeshwar and Navi Mumbai Airport near Panvel.

