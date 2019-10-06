Navi Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila in minor car accident

Sharmila Thackeray, MNS chief Raj Thackeray's wife, met with an accident near Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. She has suffered minor injuries. She was returning after visiting the Ekvira Devi site near Lonavala. The Thackerays are starting their election campaign on October 9 and wanted to seek the blessings of the goddess.

According to police officials, the accident took place near Sanpada. A police officer of the Sanpada police station said, "Raj Thackeray was travelling in a different car and Sharmila, her sister and secretary Sachin More were following in an Innova." He went on to explain, "An autorickshaw got in the way as its tire burst, and due to the urgent brake, the car bumped into it. Everyone suffered minor injuries but nothing serious was reported."

The car in which Sharmila Thackeray was travelling with her sister and secretary Sachin More

ACP Amol Zende confirmed the incident and told mid-day that everyone involved was fine. MNS secretary Sachin More said, "All are safe."

