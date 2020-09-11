Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start its first post-COVID-19 centre

TO help patients tackle physical and psychological issues after they have battled the novel Coronavirus, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is setting up two post-COVID-19 centres at Airoli and Nerul. The first centre will soon be opened at NMMCs Nerul Hospital, and after seeing its functioning, the Airoli centre will be commissioned.

Among many complications in patients, post-COVID-19 trauma is also observed. Patients who recover from the infection have headaches and feel breathless. They also feel they may contract the infection again if they venture out. Depression and fear, or social stigma is also common among recovered patients. To help them deal with this, post-COVID centres have been set up across the nation. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also recently set up such centres. These are at Nair and KEM Hospitals and Fortis Hospital, Mulund. The multidisciplinary OPDs in these hospitals look after the various issues.

The NMMC's own laboratory to test people for COVID-19 began recently

As COVID-19 cases are going up in NMMC's jurisdiction, so is the number of recovered patients. Till now NMMC has recorded 29,555 cases, out of which 25,329 have recovered. Hundreds of these recovered patients have gone to the Urban Health Centres with complaints of post-COVID illness. "Headaches and breathlessness is common among recovered patients. Psychological issues are also rising," said Sameer Bagwan, Shiv Sena leader from Seawoods.

Also Read: Conduct of COVID facility workers disappointing

A demand was therefore made to the municipal commissioner for post-COVID centres. Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar has given the green light for one centre at Nerul's NMMC Hospital. "The post-COVID phenomenon is serious and needs to be tackled promptly. We are preparing to set up two centres, one at Nerul and another at Airoli. We don't want any recurrence of infection in recovered patients," said a senior NMMC official.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news