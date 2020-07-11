Navi Mumbai: NMMC extends lockdown till July 19

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Amid spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Saturday extended the lockdown till July 19.

During this lockdown, except APMC Market and Thane-Belapur TTC Industrial Area, all private workstations will remain closed. No movement of people has been allowed, except for health and essential services workers.

#BreakingNews#Lockdown in #NaviMumbai corporation area has been extended for a week. The 10 days lockdown which was about end on 13th July, now extended till midnight of 19th July@mid_day — Anuraag Kamble/à¤Â à¤¨à¥Âà¤°à¤¾à¤Â (@AnuragANK) July 11, 2020

Navi Mumbai Corporation area had witnessed an exceptional rise in COVID-19 cases. Till now, 9132 cases have been reported in the city, out of which 3,388 patients are still undergoing treatment. The recovery rate in the city is 60 per cent, while the mortality rate is 3 per cent.

The NMMC had earlier announced 10-day lockdown from July 3 to July 13 to break the chain of the virus.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had also extended the lockdown till July 19.

