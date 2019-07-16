Navi Mumbai: Post Office inaugurated at Vashi

national

The proposal of Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Navi Mumbai Postal Region at Vashi was not materialized since long because of shortage of space and staff

Under the Prime Minister’s flagship programme, at least one Passport Office at every District Headquarter, the Ministry of Finance is having MOU with Department of Posts (DOP) and it is decided to take help of DOP viz.





Provide suitable place inside Post Office.

Provide staff from Post Office strength to start Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) at every District Headquarter.

The proposal of Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Navi Mumbai Postal Region at Vashi was not materialized since long because of shortage of space and staff. But Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Shri. H. C. Agrawal and Postmaster General, Navi Mumbai Region, Ms. Shobha Madhale took decisive steps and decision, removing the bottlenecks and extended all co-operation to Hon’ble MP, Shri. Rajan Vichare and Regional Passport Authority to make the dream of Hon’ble MP of having Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Vashi into reality on 13.7.2019.

In Navi Mumbai Postal Region, first POPSK is inaugurated at Vashi MDG bldg., sector – 16, on 13.7.2019. Shri. H. C. Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General and Ms. Shobha Madhale and her team of officers and staff lead by Shri. Ajey Singh, Sr. Supdt. Of Post Offices, Navi Mumbai Division took exemplary steps and hard work to make the inauguration of Post Office Passport Seva Kendra.

Ms. Shobha Madhale has urged the citizens of Navi Mumbai specially Vashi to avail the services of Passport Seva Kendra to the maximum extent.

It is, requested to publish the above news in your esteemed Newspaper in the interest of Public Service.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates