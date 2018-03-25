Navi Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes rams into bike on Palm Beach Road, both drivers killed

Patil was returning home from dropping his friends in Vashi after a birthday party, while Pillai was returning home from work

In a tragic incident, a speeding Mercedes Benz rammed into a bike on Navi Mumbai's Palm Beach Road. The accident took place around 4am on Saturday and resulted in the death of both drivers.

The 25-year-old biker has been identified as Reuben Pillai, a bartender from Vashi. Meanwhile, the driver of the Mercedes Benz was identified as 37-year-old Rahul Patil, founder-president of R K Patil Charitable Trust and the nephew of Panvel APMC chairman Rajendra Patil.

A report in the Times of India quotes olice sub-inspector Anil Shinkar of NRI coastal police station as having stated, "The biker was riding in the third lane when the speeding SUV rammed into it near Sector 50, Seawoods. Motorists who were behind the SUV alleged that the vehicle was speeding at around 200kmph when it rammed into the bike; the biker was thrown in the air and killed on impact. The SUV veered off the road, somersaulted a couple of times and rammed into the peripheral poles and the crash guard. Although the air bags opened, they were of no use as the SUV driver was thrown out of his vehicle; he was not wearing his seat belt and the vehicle also skidded for about 50 metres."

Patil was returning home from dropping his friends in Vashi after a birthday party, while Pillai was returning home from work. Rahul Patil is survived by his wife and two children. On the other hand, Pillai who was the sole breadwinner in his family, is survived by his parents. He was slated to get married to his girlfriend this year. An FIR has been registered against PAtil for rash and negligent driving.

