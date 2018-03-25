Mohammed Shami injured in road accident, gets stitches

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami sustains head injury en route to Delhi from Dehradun



Mohammed Shami

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami sustained injuries in a road accident while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. He received stitches after suffering a head injury. The Indian fast bowler is currently recuperating in Dehradun.

The Anti-Corruption Unit of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently gave a clean chit to Shami and also included the pacer in Grade B of the board's annual retainer contracts after they found no evidence of match-fixing against the Indian pacer. It was confirmed that the ACU head Neeraj Kumar had submitted his confidential report to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and that the Supreme Court-appointed committee was of the view that there is no further action required against Shami under the BCCI anti-corruption code.

#MohammedShami injured in a road accident today while travelling from Dehradun to Delhi. He got stitches after getting head injuries. Currently, he is taking rest in Dehradun. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/XuFpRCpx9i — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2018

28-year-old Mohammed Shami insisted that a lot of dirty allegations were levelled against him as well as his family, however, adding that he is hopeful to come out clean in all of them. He once again reiterated that the conspiracy has been hatched against him and that someone is trying to tarnish his image and break his family.

Last week, the CoA had written to the BCCI's ACU head Neeraj Kumar to investigate the charges levelled against Shami by his wife Hasin Jahan. This direction came after cricketer's wife levelled various allegations, including of match-fixing, against the fast bowler.

Though Jahan retracted fixing allegation, the CoA had taken note of it and asked the ACU to investigate the matter. Earlier, a case was also registered against Shami after his wife filed a complaint alleging that he was involved in extra-marital affairs and abuses her physically and mentally.

- With inputs from Agencies

