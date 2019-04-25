Navi Mumbai: Undertrial smashes Taloja jail chief's office door

national

The incident took place on Tuesday when Narayan Reddy was called to the superintendent's office to complete the formalities for his transfer to Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai

An undertrial lodged at Adharwadi jail in Kalyan has been booked for allegedly vandalising the jail superintendent's office after he was told he was being shifted to another prison.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Narayan Reddy was called to the superintendent's office to complete the formalities for his transfer to Taloja central jail in Navi Mumbai. Reddy is in jail in connection with a sexual abuse and attempt to murder case. Furious over the shifting orders, Reddy started breaking the glass windows of the cabin and throwing items around.

A few prison officials caught hold of him and tried to escort him to a van when he ran back into the cabin and smashed its glass door. He sustained injuries and was later shifted to Taloja.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates