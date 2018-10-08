Navi Mumbai: Vashi foot-over-bridge collapses while being dismantled

national

Locals and traffic officials have alleged the Public Works Department (PWD) didn't inform anyone from the Navi Mumbai traffic police or the Vashi police about the work, and that the crane used for it was of a low capacity

The incident occurred when PWD engineers were removing a part of the bridge while dismantling it. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

On Sunday afternoon, a foot overbridge near the Vashi Police Naka near collapsed while a part of it was being removed with a crane. Apart from the driver of the crane, who has suffered minor injuries, no one has been affected by the incident.

Locals and traffic officials have alleged the Public Works Department (PWD) didn't inform anyone from the Navi Mumbai traffic police or the Vashi police about the work, and that the crane used for it was of a low capacity.

The incident occurred when PWD engineers were dismantling the bridge. When the team was removing a part with the help of crane, the device couldn't handle the pressure of the bridge, and thus ended up collapsing on the road. Traffic and disaster officials said the crane being used was of a poor capacity.

PWD should have instead brought in two cranes having a good capacity. mid-day reached out to local PWD officer Kishor Patil, but he remained unavailable for comment. PWD built this bridge two years ago. However, locals said that just six months later, it got damaged after a trailer crashed into it. Nobody was using it after that, but PWD decided to demolish it only this month, after one-and-a-half years had passed.

Traffic officials said that prior to the collapse, traffic had already been diverted to the other side of the road, so no one was injured in the incident. PWD officials allegedly failed to inform all officials concerned with the area as well as citizens about the demolition, which is why it took longer to manage the situation.

Following the collapse, the Mumbai Traffic Police immediately took to Twitter to inform commuters to take alternative routes.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: Gantry gates used to divert traffic collapses

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates