Pune: 4 dead after hoarding falls on vehicles at Mangalwar Peth

10 persons were reported injured in the incident that took place at Sahir Amar Shaikh Chowk near Junna Bazaar in Mangalwar Peth

An accident took place on the streets of Pune when a flex banner near Shivaji Nagar railway station in collapsed on Friday. Approximately four people were killed and 10 injured. The banner fell on moving vehicles damaging about seven to eight vehicles.

The incident took place at the busy Shahid Amar Shaikh Chowk near Junna Bazaar of Mangalwar Peth at around 1:30 pm. Soon after the accident, fire brigade and railway police rushed to the spot to carry out the rescue operation. The injured people have been rushed to the Sasson hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Shyamrao Gangadhar Kasar (70), Pimpale Gurav, Shyam Rajaram Dhotare (45), Madina and Shivaji Devdas Pardeshi (40), Nana Peth and Javed Khan (49). While Kasar and Dhotare died on the spot, Pardeshi and Khan died while undergoing treatment in the Sassoon General Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The freak incident also left 10 people injured who have been identified as Kiran Somnath Thosar (22), Yashwant Rama Khobare (23), Mahesh Auchekar (50), Rukmini Pardeshi (55), Devansh Pardeshi (4) and his younger sister Samrudhhi (3) and while remaining six are unidentified.

The Bund Garden Police station has registered a complaint and is probing the incident. Speaking to Mid-day, Senior Inspector M M Mujawar said, "We are probing and a case has been registered against the Contractor and the subcontractors who were the job to dismantle the hoarding. Our preliminary investigation suggests that proper procedure was not followed while removing the hoarding."

The railway authorities too are probing the incident. Milind Deoskar, Divisional Railway Manager of Pune division has ordered an internal inquiry in this regard.

Speaking to Mid-day, Member of Parliament (MP) from Pune, Anil Shirole said he would approach the railway minister Piyush Goyal and seek compensation to victims and strict action against the accused. "The incident is really shocking. Strict action needs to be taken against such lapses. I will speak to the railway minister about the incident and will seek compensation for the family member who lost their dear ones".

Meanwhile, the Captions Outdoor advertising has blamed the railway authorities for negligence. Firm's partner Abdul Razzed Fuqua and lawyer Pratibha Ghorpade released a media statement which read, "The Railway authorities removed the back support of the structure haphazardly, which weakened the structure resulting in the mishap. The Railways had also removed part of the compound wall in order to make a concrete wall which would have weakened the foundation. We have filed an application against the railway authorities before the district judge".

