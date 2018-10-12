Navratri 2018: Dhoom Machale Navratri educates people about organ donation

navratri

The festival is organised in order to educate people on the importance of Organ Donation and raise awareness regarding the same

The nine day religious festival of Navratri is organized for the social cause of organ donation awareness with celebration of cultural value organized by a Medical Association- Borivali Medical Brotherhood (BMB).

The event- 'Dhoom Machale Navratri 2018' – 'I support organ donation' 'I am a real hero', has now become a movement with many Institutes, Companies and common people becoming a part of the drive to educate people on the importance of Organ Donation. NGO's & Associations like Mohan Foundation, Amar Gandhi Foundation, AMC (Association of Medical Consultants) & Malad Medical Association have joined hands with Borivali Medical Brotherhood to educate the people about organ donation.



Dr Nimesh Mehta, Eye Surgeon & Vice President of BMB, said “Do you know that there are thousands of children of age less then 6 years who are in the Organ Recipient waiting list? There are several conditions in which a young child can only be treated by transplanting a heart, liver or kidney. We all want our children to have a smile on their face. And even those children who need a heart or liver can smile, only if more people are educated about the process of organ donation and we, as a society;need to actively promote it & encourage it.”



To encourage more people, BMB has come with a “Privilege Card” for people who pledge to donate their organs. This card offers various benefits at several hospitals, clinics & shops across the suburbs of Mumbai. BMB President Dr Narendra Kumar said “It is our ‘Thank You’ to people who pledge organs.”



This event, which promises to bring a change in the way the Society views organ donation, is being held at Jasmine Banquets, Raghuleela Mall,Poisar, Kandivali West from 10th Oct to 18th Oct 2018, 8pm onwards.

Indeed a unique festival with a difference!!

