Navratri 2018: Shimmer into the night

On the eve of Navratri, five young revellers share their looks for the nine-night extravaganza

Add the funk

Manasi Mau, has never been one to plan her outfit. As a Maharashtrian who enjoys Navratri, the 21-year-old vlogger from Malad has chosen the fusion route with dhoti pants and an edgy jacket this year, both sourced online. She says, "This being one of my favourite festivals, I decided to spice my look up a bit. Jackets are usually worn by men, but it is a comfortable option even for women, besides you've got the funky jacket trend now — pair that which some jhumkas and you're good to go."

Stick to tradition

For Raj Parekh, Navratri is more passion than a ritual, and he even has a concrete reason for the same — the final year student at DJ Sanghvi College, Vile Parle, was born during the festival, and is a professional garba instructor. The 21-year-old believes that wearing traditional clothing isn't to do with just style. He explains, "There are a lot of men who wear plain kurtas but I believe that you have got to stand out from the crowd. And the kediyu and chorno are not just traditional garments, they are integral to the dance movement, so I stick to the same and make sure I give my fabrics to the tailor at least a month in advance."

New year, new me

With her parents being a part of the organising committee of garba celebrations at Bhakti Park, Wadala, Navratri has always been a family affair for Tanvi Shetty, 22. The housing society also has unique themes. "Last year, we had neon night, prop day, as well as a theme where we had to mix western and garba clothing. This year, I've had to plan my outfits for a retro look, and we even have a day where the women wear the traditional attire worn by men and vice versa. Because there's less time, it has become difficult to stick to traditional wear, so I tend to mix the Indian and the western," Shetty explains.

Fast fashion

Maitry Dave, 16, a student of Thakur Polytechnic, Kandivali, has always been "very into garba" as she describes it. Three weeks ago, Dave enrolled for garba classes. She says, "For me, it is all about comfort so I do not prefer the traditional ghagra choli. But this year, the festival is coinciding with my exams so I plan on pairing a simple ghagra skirt with a kurti. I also do not wear oxidised jewellery. Instead, I will opt for long earrings and a small necklace."

Circle of grace

Like the circular dance form, 20-year-old Tanvi Khandwala's Navratri styling has also taken a similar turn. As a kid, she started out wearing the ghagra choli, which later when she joined college, changed to a fitted top embellished with mirror work paired with ripped jeans. But the Charni Road resident has returned to traditional attire. "There's a certain grace that comes with wearing a ghagra, and it is very noticeable when you're spinning. Even with jewellery, I prefer keeping it light; I do not choose the oxidised variety. I have a set that is made out of cloth with sequins stitched on," she shares.

Dressing up for dandiya raas

Stylist Isha Bhansali shares current fashion trends.

. Metallics and holographic fabrics with a foiled finish, as well as organza work well for both men and women

. Opt for silver earrings or stack up necklaces. Men can try bracelets.

. Choose a blouse with a fuller back for dancing. If you're heavy-chested, opt for a deep cut blouse.

