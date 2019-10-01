Navratri 2019: Smriti Irani's hilarious post on garba nights will make you ROFL!

BJP leader Smriti Irani’s social media presence continues to wins the internet and her followers on social media. She never fails to leave her followers in splits tickle with her witty social media posts. With the Navratri season going on, Smriti Irani took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious post related to the festive season and we must say it is on point. Check out the post below!

Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development shared a video clip featuring Arnab Goswami and captioned it as 'When you ‘mummify’ Arnab #navratri #garba #dandiya.' Smriti Irani's post on Instagram made her followers chuckle and immediately it was showered with likes and comments. Here's how the internet reacted:

BJP leader Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi. The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

