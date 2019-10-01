MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Navratri 2019: Smriti Irani's hilarious post on garba nights will make you ROFL!

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 08:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a video clip on garba nights and we must say it is the funniest thing you will see today

Smriti Irani's Instagram post on Navratri. Picture/Instagram
Smriti Irani's Instagram post on Navratri. Picture/Instagram

BJP leader Smriti Irani’s social media presence continues to wins the internet and her followers on social media. She never fails to leave her followers in splits tickle with her witty social media posts. With the Navratri season going on, Smriti Irani took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious post related to the festive season and we must say it is on point. Check out the post below!

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

When you ‘mummify’ Arnab ... ðððð #navratri #garba #dandiya

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onSep 30, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development shared a video clip featuring Arnab Goswami and captioned it as 'When you ‘mummify’ Arnab #navratri #garba #dandiya.' Smriti Irani's post on Instagram made her followers chuckle and immediately it was showered with likes and comments. Here's how the internet reacted:

Smriti Irani's Instagram post

Smriti Irani's Instagram post

BJP leader Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi. The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Also Read: Smriti Irani decodes husband Zubin's expression in a hilarious post

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

smriti iraninavratriarnab goswamifestivalsnational news

US President Donald Trump calls PM Narendra Modi 'Father of India'

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK