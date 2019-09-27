Smriti Irani decodes husband Zubin's expression in a hilarious post
Union Minister Smriti Irani takes to Instagram to share a picture of husband Zubin Irani and we can't stop laughing after reading the caption
Union Minister Smriti Irani known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a witty post about her husband Zubin Irani that gained the attention of the social media users for the humorous take.
A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Insta story
Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a photo in which her husband Zubin Irani is seen holding his forehead and she captioned the expression hilariously. While the picture is 'aww-dorable', it was the caption that has won hearts all over.
The caption said, "The biwi se pareshan look" ('annoyed with his wife' look) as she tagged hubby Zubin Irani in it. This isn't the first time Smriti Irani has shared a hilarious post about her husband Zubin. In December 2018, Irani shared a post which featured hubby Zubin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the lead.
Irani attempted to troll her husband Zubin Irani with this post as she captioned this: You know how 'pratadit' your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says "Himmatwala" (courageous). Friday fun! Zubin Irani, zara milna tum! (just meet me)
View this post on Instagram
Some people say my husband’s wife is freaking awesome.. true story âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ@iamzfi
In the same month, Smriti Irani shared another hilarious picture and poked fun of her hubby once again. She captioned the post: Some people say my husband's wife is freaking awesome.. true story!
In this picture, Smriti yet again attempted to troll hubby Zubin Irani with a humorous caption. She writes: TBT to a time when Zubin Irani experimented with facial hair.
In October 2018, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Smriti Irani got cheeky and wished life long happiness for hubby Zubin Irani in the most adorable way possible. Sharing a leaf out of her wedding day, Smriti captioned the pic: Happy to renew your life insurance!
Smriti Irani, who is the youngest minister in Modi government, shares a unique bond with husband Zubin Irani which is beyond love, companionship. The couple often shares lovey-dovey posts and their pictures really set some major relationship goals.
Politician, actor, mother are few facets of Union Minister Smriti Irani's illustrious yet colourful career so far. But there's much more to her than just that. The 43-year-old politician who is basking in the success of her historic win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, loves her husband beyond words.
Smriti married Zubin Irani, a Parsi businessman and her childhood friend in 2001. Since then, it has been 18 years and the couple are growing stronger together just like the aging wine.
Smriti and Zubin Irani share a unique bond which is characterised by unconditional love, companionship, friendship and much more. Their bond is strong and unbreakable.
Such is their bond that Smriti Irani who is always on point with her witty and humorous posts has never shied away from trolling her husband Zubin Irani. While sharing this picture, Smriti Irani attempted to troll her fun-loving husband Zubin Irani. Smriti captioned this one: You know how 'pratadit' your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says "Himmatwala" (courageous). Friday fun! Zubin Irani, zara milna tum! (just meet me)
They say 'Birds of a feather flock together' and this proverb aptly describes the bond that Smriti and Zubin Irani share. While sharing this throwback photo of herself with hubby Zubin Irani where the two are seen enjoying feeding birds. Smriti captioned it: Birds of a feather flock together. Throwback to a time when he was young and I was ahem... younger!
On the occasion of Karva Chauth, Smriti Irani got cheeky and wished life long happiness for hubby Zubin Irani in the most adorable way possible. Sharing a leaf out of her wedding day, Smriti captioned the pic: Happy to renew your life insurance!
This post by Smriti Irani left everyone smiling. While sharing this picture Smriti was expressing her love for husband and life-long partner Zubin. Taking a slice from one of the Bollywood's iconic song, Smriti penned down her heartfelt feelings for hubby Zubin and wrote: When you can look at & look after each other with decades binding you in love & laughter!
Over the course of 18 years of their married life, Smriti and Zubin Irani have stood the test of time and grown as a couple. While wishing her hubby a happy 53rd birthday Smriti captioned this pic: We have walked on red hot coals and at times the red carpet together on a journey sprinkled with joy & laughter.
Smriti's husband Zubin Irani too, time and again, has expressed his unconditional love for Smriti. Unlike Smriti who is cheeky and witty in love, Zubin keeps things simple and plain but hits the bull's eye every time he posts something about the two of them.
In pic: Zubin and Smriti Irani look picture-perfect as a couple on their wedding day. Zubin captioned the pic: Need I say anything more!
Expressing his unconditional love for Smriti, Zubin Irani shared this picture of the two on her birthday and captioned it: I amassed a massive debt on the day I got married to you - the debt of unconditional love and undying commitment. I promise to keep repaying this debt until my very last breath. I love you chichoo!
Zubin Irani lovingly calls Smriti "My Cichoo" and every post refers her by her name or as 'Chichoo'. During one of his post, Zubin revealed his true love for Smriti, he wrote: In my wife, I know true love, in my children I know pure love!
Smriti Irani who is fabulous at one-liners and best known as a social media queen shared this lovely picture of her family with her three children and hubby Zubin Irani. But being the person that she is, Smriti yet again attempted to troll hubby Zubin Irani. She writes: TBT to a time when Zubin Irani experimented with facial hair.
In pic: Smriti and Zubin Irani pose for a selfie as the lovey-dovey couple gets ready for an event.
From trolling her husband to expressing her love for him, Smriti and Zubin Irani are truly made for each other. While sharing this hilarious picture of the two, Smriti captioned it: Some people say my husband's wife is freaking awesome.. true story!
In the 18 years of togetherness and counting, Smriti and Zubin Irani have always had each other back.
In pic: Smriti Irani enjoys piggybacking on hubby Zubin Irani's back as the couple shares a hearty laugh together.
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani rules the social media game like no other and her Instagram account is proof enough. But there's much more to her being a politician, mother, and a minister. Smriti shares a unique bond with husband Zubin Irani which is beyond love, companionship. The couple often share lovey-dovey posts and their pictures really set some major relationship goals. (All Pictures/Instagram Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani)
