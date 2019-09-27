Smriti Irani decodes husband Zubin's expression in a hilarious post

Union Minister Smriti Irani known for her witty and humorous posts on social media, recently took to Instagram to share a witty post about her husband Zubin Irani that gained the attention of the social media users for the humorous take.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Insta story

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share a photo in which her husband Zubin Irani is seen holding his forehead and she captioned the expression hilariously. While the picture is 'aww-dorable', it was the caption that has won hearts all over.

The caption said, "The biwi se pareshan look" ('annoyed with his wife' look) as she tagged hubby Zubin Irani in it. This isn't the first time Smriti Irani has shared a hilarious post about her husband Zubin. In December 2018, Irani shared a post which featured hubby Zubin and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in the lead.

Irani attempted to troll her husband Zubin Irani with this post as she captioned this: You know how 'pratadit' your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says "Himmatwala" (courageous). Friday fun! Zubin Irani, zara milna tum! (just meet me)

In the same month, Smriti Irani shared another hilarious picture and poked fun of her hubby once again. She captioned the post: Some people say my husband's wife is freaking awesome.. true story!

In this picture, Smriti yet again attempted to troll hubby Zubin Irani with a humorous caption. She writes: TBT to a time when Zubin Irani experimented with facial hair.

In October 2018, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Smriti Irani got cheeky and wished life long happiness for hubby Zubin Irani in the most adorable way possible. Sharing a leaf out of her wedding day, Smriti captioned the pic: Happy to renew your life insurance!

Smriti Irani, who is the youngest minister in Modi government, shares a unique bond with husband Zubin Irani which is beyond love, companionship. The couple often shares lovey-dovey posts and their pictures really set some major relationship goals.

