Smriti Irani gets a 'High five' from her children. Here's why

On Monday, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to social networking site Instagram and posted a picture as her Insta story which has managed to win the hearts of netizens once again. Irani, who is also known as the queen of social media, took to Instagram and shared a story which is sure to make you chuckle.



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's Insta story

Irani's Instagram story features a minion, one of the adorable yellow creatures from the hit 'Despicable Me' movie franchise. In the post, the adorable minion is seen with a highly thoughtful caption that reads, "Every mother on earth gave bort to a child. Except my mother, she gave birth to a legend. High five Mom!"

Witty and amusing, this highly thoughtful story has all the ingredients of a classic Smriti Irani post. Well, this isn't the first time that Minions have featured on the 43-year-old minister's Insta posts. In the past too, Smriti Irani has shown her love for minions by time and again posting Insta stories and posts which featured the minion.

View this post on Instagram #instagyan for aaj kal ke bachche âÂ¤ï¸Â#wednesdaywisdom A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onSep 4, 2018 at 11:42pm PDT

Irani had shared this knowledgeable post for today's kids. While sharing the post, Irani wrote: Instagyan for aaj kal ke bachche. She completed her post with hashtag Wednesday Wisdom.

Minions have featured a number of times on Smriti Irani's Instagram and always with a hilarious caption. This time, Irani shared another funny post featuring the minions and caption3ed it: Simple facts to remember when faced with a chocolate cake.

View this post on Instagram #hellomonday ðÂ¤¬ðÂ¤¬ðÂ¤¬ðÂ¤¬ðÂ¤¬ A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) onDec 10, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Here's another one featuring the minions where Irani seemed to warmly welcome Monday with a blink!



A screengrab of Smriti Irani's post

Recently, Smriti Irani shared another Insta story where she was seen advising people to take care of themselves. She revealed her quirkiness through the sentence which she wrote after it which says, "If you died today, your job will be posted online before your obituary."

Also Read: Smriti Irani's latest post about weekend expectations is hilarious!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates