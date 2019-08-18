Smriti Irani's latest post about weekend expectations is hilarious!

famous-personalities

Smriti Irani shared a hilarious post with fans on social media platform, Instagram donning an elegant black and red cotton saree paired with a red blouse

BJP minister Smriti Irani. Pic/Smriti Irani/Instagram

BJP minister Smriti Irani’s latest post on social media is winning the internet again. Smriti Irani also known as the queen of social media, never fails to tickle her fan's funny bone with her witty social media posts. Recently, the BJP leader took to Instagram account to post a picture of herself with the caption, "#à¤à¤¬ à¤µà¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¡ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤ª à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ ð#themadamhaveyoulostweightlook #Not." Check out the post below!

Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani shared the picture on her social media account with a quirky caption joking about her weight in a humourous way. In the picture, Smriti Irani looks stunning in a red blouse and black saree with a red border and white floral prints. She is all smiles for the camera. Her followers on Instagram showered loves and comments on her picture. This is how the internet reacted to her latest post on weekend vibes:

BJP leader Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi. The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to discuss issues related to child welfare. Union minister Smriti Irani took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of her and Satyarthi, in which the Nobel laureate can be seen presenting his book to her. "Met Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi ji & discussed issues related to welfare of children," Irani wrote on the microblogging site. On July 12, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent. "Defining child pornography under #POCSO is the 1st definitive step towards ending this crime. Congrats Smriti Irani and WCD Ministry. I wish India takes lead in demanding a legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse that I have been working on since last year," Satyarthi had tweeted.

