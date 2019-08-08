Smriti Irani's epic response to Manish Tewari's 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' reference

national

While responding to Smita Prakash's tweet, Irani said that even I said this in the house and ended her epic response with the emoji of a facepalm

While responding to the tweet of Smita Prakash, editor of news agency ANI, Irani said that 'even I said this in the house'.

On August 5, 2019, during the debate to pass the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari mentioned the popular 2011 romance novel 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in his speech. While responding to Hime Minister Amit Shah's question of whether the Congress party is against or in support of the abrogation of Article 379, Tewari said, "Ek angrezi ki kitaab hai, har cheez kali aur safed nahi hoti (according to an English novel, everything is not in black and white). There are fifty shades of grey in between."

Also Read: Smriti Irani's motivational quote on Instagram will inspire you

Watch Manish Tewari's epic response using Fifty Shades of Grey as reference:

Finally I got to know why #50shadesofgrey ðÂ¤ªðÂÂ±ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ±ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/MRX0ovsa4v — Sfoorti Mishra (@Editspeak) August 6, 2019

Tewari's comment did not go well with several social media users and baffled many on Tuesday. His remarks caused a stir on social media with Twitterati taking a dig at his reference to the popular novel. One user wrote, "Manish Tewari seems to have read #fiftyshadesofgrey last night, and climaxed vigorously in Lok Sabha. #ShameOnCongress," while another user tweeted, "what was Manish Tewari thinking in mind while saying this?"

Manish Tiwari, Congress says "Not every issue is black and white, there is a book that says 50 shades of grey." Hehe! He says this in reply to Home Minister over Article 370 revocation. (google 50 shades of grey pleej) — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) August 6, 2019

Besides netizens, Smita Prakash, editor of news agency ANI also tweeted about the incident and said that people should Google "Fifty Shades Of Grey" in order to get a better idea of what they were talking about. To which, Smriti Irani, who is well known for her wit and humour, gave an epic reply.

à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¤¨à¥Â à¤­à¥Â à¤¯à¤¹à¥Â à¤Âà¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾à¤Âà¤¸ à¤®à¥Âà¤Â ðÂ¤¦‍âÂÂï¸Â — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

While responding to Smita Prakash's tweet, Irani said that she too had said this in the house and ended her Tweet with a facepalm. Irani's epic response was re-tweeted nearly 400 times and was liked by over six thousand people.

#ShameOnCongress Manish Tiwari, Congress says "Not every issue is black and white, there is a book that says 50 shades of grey." Hehe! He says this in reply to Home Minister over Article 370 revocation. (google 50 shades of grey pleej) pic.twitter.com/mXJK3Nj5G4 — RaHuL ShaRma ABVP (@iRahulABVP) August 6, 2019

To those who don't know, "Fifty Shades Of Grey" is a popular series of erotic novels by author E L James which was later adapted into a movie trilogy - Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

Also Read: Smriti Irani shares Sushma Swaraj's unfulfilled promise on Twitter

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates