Smriti Irani shares Sushma Swaraj's unfulfilled promise on Twitter

famous-personalities

Sushma Swaraj, the former chief minister of Delhi, passed away on August 6 after suffering a massive heart attack and Smriti Irani remembers her in a tweet

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani. Pic courtesy/Smriti Irani/Instagram

Former Minister of External Affairs and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack and Smriti Irani took to Twitter to express sorrow stating Sushma Swaraj left without fulfilling a promise made to her. The 'queen' of social media known for entertaining her followers with quirky memes and self-made jokes, but this time her tweet broke many hearts. Check out the tweet below!

I have an axe to grind with you Didi . You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 6, 2019

Also Read: Sushma Swaraj: A powerful orator, people's minister and politician of many firsts

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani in her tweet remembered how Swaraj had asked her daughter, Bansuri, to pick a restaurant for them to go out on lunch but Swaraj passed away before this could have been accomplished. Smriti Irani took to social media and tweeted, "I have an axe to grind with you Didi. You made Bansuri pick a restaurant to take me for a celebratory lunch. You left without fulfilling your promise to the two of us.” The senior BJP leader, Sushma Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS at 10:15 PM and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. In 2016, she underwent a kidney transplant and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister had accompanied Swaraj in the hospital.

Also Read: Smriti Irani's motivational quote on Instagram will inspire you

The mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj after leaving from BJP headquarters were brought to Lodhi Crematorium. The former External Affairs Minister's body was brought to the BJP headquarters in an ambulance in the afternoon for people and leaders to pay homage amid chants of ‘Sushma ji, amar rahe!’ (Long live Sushmaji), after which it left for the crematorium. As the body lay in state at the party headquarters, scores of BJP workers and leaders paid homage to the former external affairs minister amidst chants 'Jab tak sooraj chand rahega, Sushma tera naam rahega' (Your name will be alive as long as sun and moon exist).

Swaraj's husband Kaushal Swaraj and daughter, Bansuri saluted the mortal remains, wrapped in a tricolour, as they were kept on a hearse decorated with flowers at the BJP office on DDU Marg, before its final journey to Lodhi Road crematorium.

See Photos: Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours: Narendra Modi, top leaders pay last respects

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates