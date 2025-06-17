US President said, "Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron of France mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit in Canada to go back to D.C. to work on a 'ceasefire' between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington

Donald Trump. Pic/File Pic

The chaotic situation related to President Trump’s leaving the G7 summit early continues to escalate. US President Donald Trump has now refuted reports that he was leaving the G7 summit in Canada early to try and broker a peace deal between Israel and Iran. Donald Trump also lashed out at his French counterpart for suggesting the same.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, "Publicity seeking President Emmanuel Macron of France mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit in Canada to go back to D.C. to work on a 'ceasefire' between Israel and Iran. Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay tuned!"

Earlier, according to a CNN report, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the G7 summit that Donald Trump has made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In his social media post, US President Donald Trump states that his return from G7 Summit in Canada "certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that..." pic.twitter.com/XhsNaTEwDD — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

As reported by ANI, with reports suggesting that Donald Trump’s effort to ease the tension in the Middle East can be another trade masterstroke, the G7 summit leaders in Canada seem to be stuck amid the chaotic situation.

"There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions," French President Macron told reporters.

"If the United States of America can achieve a ceasefire, it is a very good thing, and France will support it, and we wish for it," Macron added.

Addressing more about rumours of leaving the G7 summit earlier, Trump on his X account also said that “He (Macron) has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but certainly it has nothing to do with the ceasefire.”

Meanwhile, leaders of the G7 grouping which is holding the summit meeting in Canada have issued a statement on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reiterating their commitment to peace while endorsing Israel's right to defend itself.

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

While addressing the tensions between Iran and Israel, the G7 nations also labelled Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the region.

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the G7 leaders' statement read.

(With ANI Inputs)