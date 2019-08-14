In her latest post, Smriti Irani poses with 'jharokha' and asks fans to guess the song
Smriti Irani took to her Instagram to share a picture in which she could be seen standing behind a partition 'jharokha' leaving her fans puzzled
BJP minister Smriti Irani’s unbeatable presence on social media is winning the internet and her followers on social media. She never fails to tickle her fan's funny bone with her quirky social media posts. Recently, Smriti Irani took to Instagram account to post a picture of herself standing behind a partition with the caption, "When the Jharokha is not ankhiyon’ wala .... #guessthesong." Check out the post below!
When the Jharokha is not ‘ankhiyon’ wala .... #guessthesong ðÂ¥°
Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development was talking about 'Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se' from the film by the same name. After she shared the picture on her social media account, her followers started showering their answers in the comments section hailing her humour. This is how the internet reacted to her post:
BJP leader Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi. The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to discuss issues related to child welfare. Union minister Smriti Irani took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of her and Satyarthi, in which the Nobel laureate can be seen presenting his book to her. "Met Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi ji & discussed issues related to welfare of children," Irani wrote on the microblogging site. On July 12, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent. "Defining child pornography under #POCSO is the 1st definitive step towards ending this crime. Congrats Smriti Irani and WCD Ministry. I wish India takes lead in demanding a legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse that I have been working on since last year," Satyarthi had tweeted.
-
When Smriti trolled her own daughter!
In this photo, Smriti took her wit and humour to another level when she trolled her daughter, Zoish Irani. She captioned the picture: That irresistible urge to whack your kid every time she rolls her eyes but can’t ...so you end up smiling!
-
When Smriti Irani was called an 'Aunty'
During one of her travel days, Smriti Irani bumped into Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor at the Delhi airport where the actress called her aunty which left the minister quite amused. Smriti shared a boomerang video of Janhvi Kapoor and her, wherein Janhvi is seen winking at Smriti while the latter too is smiling for the camera. While sharing the video, Smriti captioned: The someone shoot me' moment —When Jahnvi Kapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say "koi baat nahi beta" (no worries child). Totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche (these kids today) and then ended her witty caption with 'Aunty kisko bola'! (whom did you call aunty?)
-
When Smriti Irani trolled the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan!
This time, Smriti took to Instagram to troll none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Smriti's post on husband Zubin Irani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan got the internet laughing their hearts out! Smriti captioned: And they say only men gossip!
Netizens lauded Smriti for her witty caption and sense of humour. Her post was widely appreciated with netizens one comment reading, "men gossip more than women" have been posted. While another netizen wrote, "Your posts are so full of satire. Love them."
-
Smriti Irani turns a 'Jumbo Jet' in the chaotic city of Mumbai.
Smriti Irani shared this candid selfie photo with actor Saif Ali Khan and captioned it: 23 years ago a rising Star gave a rookie from Delhi advice on how to survive in the chaos of the maximum city; a few tips here & there as to how her dreams can take flight. Little did he know the rookie will turn into a Jumbo Jet! Thank you for the memories.
-
Photo-opportunity!
Smriti Irani shared this candid picture where she is seen taking a selfie with Sumitra Mahajan as she captions the picture: Photo ke photo ka photo! (A photo's photo of a photo)
-
Taking a dig at herself yet again, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share this picture of her performing Yoga. Smriti captioned it: Who said fat can't be flexible!
-
Smriti tries to troll hubby Zubin Irani!
While sharing this picture, Smriti Irani attempted to troll her fun-loving husband Zubin Irani. Smriti captioned this one: You know how 'pratadit' your husband is when even Uddhav Bhai looks at him & says "Himmatwala" (courageous). Friday fun! Zubin Irani, zara milna tum! (just meet me)
-
Smriti Irani who is well known for her wit and humour also shares candid selfies and photos of herself with family on Instagram. Though not tripping on 'Kala Chasmah', Smriti captioned this picture of hers 'Not kaala chashma' (not black shades) as she is seen doing velagiri! (timepass)
-
King of one-liners!
Monday blues bothers Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani. To show her displeasure of Monday mornings and the days following after, Smriti shared this video and captioned it: When at work you tell Tuesday 'thoda Wednesday ka bojh uthale' (pick up some load off Wednesday!
-
The 'Monday wala dance'!
Smriti Irani takes her unconditional love for the many 'Days' of the week a notch higher with this 'Monday blues' post of hers. In the video shared by Smriti, skeletons are seen dancing as she captions it: When you're 'overjoyed' its Monday!
-
Slow claps please!
Smriti Irani is always on point with her witty and humorous Instagram posts. While sharing this picture Smriti captioned it: When you want to slow clap Tuesday into existence, aabhai tu bhi aazma le! (come brother, try me out)
Surely, the Union Minister shares a love-hate relationship with days-of-the-week.
-
Wednesday fervour!
When Smriti Irani isn't sharing photos with her family or Instagramming, she is usually seen posting memes throughout the week. For example, this one, to which Smriti captions: Wo Wednesday wali feeling (that Wednesday feeling) when you can almost see the weekend upon you!
-
When Smriti got 'romantic'!
Smriti Irani who is generally known to shares week-of-the-day posts on Instagram took a break from her usual 'hating' for days and this time around shared a lovey-dovey post with hubby Zubin Irani. While sharing the picture, Smriti wrote: The 10 Year Challenge; find someone who can make your smile reflect in your eyes the way Zubin Irani does in mine!
-
Or this funny video through which Smriti Irani bid adieu to 2018!
-
'Birds of the same feather flock together'
Smriti Irani shared this throwback photo of herself with hubby Zubin Irani where the two are seen enjoying feeding birds. Smriti captioned it: Birds of a feather flock together. Throwback to a time when he was young and I was ahem... younger!
-
While the whole world was going ga-ga over Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, Smriti Irani took to Instagram to share her inner feelings about the star-studded wedding. She shared a picture of a skeleton and captioned it: When you have waited for Deepika-Ranveer's wedding pics for too longgggg!
-
Smriti, the mother became a 'Sandwiched' between two mothers!
Smriti Irani shared this candid picture of herself being sandwiched between her mother and mother-in-law. She captioned: Sandwiched between 2 mothers .. one by birth and the other by law. The smiles tell you that both can't be separated or segregated such is love. To my Ma (in law) on her 70th with all my gratitude and love!
-
This throwback picture of Smriti Irani from her popular TV show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' will make you laugh out loud (Lol)! Smriti captions: Hum bolega to bologe ki bolta hai...! (if I speak then people will say that I spoke up)
-
When Smriti fell in love with Monday's, finally!
Taking a twist from her Monday blues. this time Smriti Irani seemed quite happy on the arrival of Monday. She captioned: The joy on your face when you realise it's Monday!
-
When the hilarious Smriti Irani made Subramaniam Swamy laugh his heart out! Smriti captions this one: Just another maniac!
-
Smriti takes a dig at self, hints that she is 'Expanding' day-by-day!
Besides sharing memes and trolling her daughter and celebrities, Smriti Irani leaves no stone unturned to take a dig at her own self. The witty politician gets even more quirky when it comes to trolling herself. Wonder why? Read the caption: Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, who currently doubles up as acting Financial Minister too. Talking of doubling up he has not put on an inch while I continue to expand!
-
Smriti Irani shared this throwback picture with actor Jackie Shroff from IFFI 2017: Showing her wit and funny side, Smriti captioned this one: Met Jaggu Dada after ages, with Manoj Bhai we formed the gujju club at Iffi 2017!
-
Smriti Irani takes some time off her witty and humorous Insta life and spends quality time with her children. She shared this picture of having Starbucks coffee as she captions it: Your coffee leaves you with a warm feeling!
-
Union Minister Smriti Irani who is known to be working 24x7 days a week and 365 days a month, is seen taking a quick nap on a lazy Sunday noon. While sharing this picture, Smriti wrote: when all you want is sleep...!
-
Smriti Irani shared this candid picture of her family where her son and daughter are seen stopping her from taking a photo while her hubby Zubin Irani smiles for the camera. Smriti captions: Stop mom, u r killing us with your sense of humour! The mom can be funny too!
Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani is known for her wit and humour and time and again she has managed to break the internet with her amusing posts. From how to beat Monday blues to actress Janhvi Kapoor calling her aunty, Smriti Irani has definitely been the king of memes and funny pictures that made netizens laugh out loud! On her birthday, we bring to you a few instances when Smriti Irani left us in splits (All Pictures/Instagram Smriti Irani)
