In her latest post, Smriti Irani poses with 'jharokha' and asks fans to guess the song

famous-personalities

Smriti Irani took to her Instagram to share a picture in which she could be seen standing behind a partition 'jharokha' leaving her fans puzzled

Smriti Irani posts new picture on Instagram with quirky caption. Pic/Instagram

BJP minister Smriti Irani’s unbeatable presence on social media is winning the internet and her followers on social media. She never fails to tickle her fan's funny bone with her quirky social media posts. Recently, Smriti Irani took to Instagram account to post a picture of herself standing behind a partition with the caption, "When the Jharokha is not ankhiyon’ wala .... #guessthesong." Check out the post below!

Smriti Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development was talking about 'Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se' from the film by the same name. After she shared the picture on her social media account, her followers started showering their answers in the comments section hailing her humour. This is how the internet reacted to her post:

Also Read: Smriti Irani is way ahead of the FaceApp challenge with this throwback photo

BJP leader Smriti Irani is the youngest minister in the BJP government right now. Not only is the Minister for Women and Child Development but also the textile minister. Irani won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes against Rahul Gandhi. The firebrand actor-turned-politician held portfolios of HRD, Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister during the tenure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government's maiden tenure from 2014-2019. Smriti Irani is being termed as a Giant Killer, for defeating Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader won the Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of 55,120 votes. Irani polled a total of 4,67,598 votes.

Also Read: Smriti Irani's epic response to Manish Tewari's 'Fifty Shades Of Grey' reference

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi met Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to discuss issues related to child welfare. Union minister Smriti Irani took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted a picture of her and Satyarthi, in which the Nobel laureate can be seen presenting his book to her. "Met Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi ji & discussed issues related to welfare of children," Irani wrote on the microblogging site. On July 12, Satyarthi had praised Irani for the Centre initiating steps to make the law against child pornography more stringent. "Defining child pornography under #POCSO is the 1st definitive step towards ending this crime. Congrats Smriti Irani and WCD Ministry. I wish India takes lead in demanding a legally binding UN convention against online child sexual abuse that I have been working on since last year," Satyarthi had tweeted.

Also Read: Smriti Irani shares Sushma Swaraj's unfulfilled promise on Twitter

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates